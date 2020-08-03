wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Preview For Tomorrow’s Show, New EC3 Promo, MCMG vs. Beer Money
– Here’s a preview for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling, which is scheduled to feature:
* Eddie Edwards open challenge for the Impact Title
* Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. TJP & Fallah Bah
* Moose vs. Heath (If Heath Wins, He Earns Impact Contract)
* Jimmy Jacobs Interviews The Motor City Machine Guns
* Rich Swann Addresses His Future
– After making a violent return to IMPACT Wrestling, EC3 talks about his personal failures and why he wants to destroy his past so he can move forward.
– Heath gets a shot at a job, Ethan Page is DEVASTATED, Chris Bey finds himself with some new backup, and much more in these scenes from backstage at IMPACT Wrestling.
– Relive the first Tag Team Championship win of the Motor City Machine Guns in a CLASSIC matchup against Beer Money at TNA Victory Road 2010.
