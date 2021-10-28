Impact Wrestling Preview: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Show, Updated Lineup

– PWInsider reports that new Impact Wrestling World champion Moose will be opening tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, VSK will be taking on Sam Beale on Before The Impact. The show will also showcase footage from last weekend’s Bound for Glory 2021 event.

AXS TV’s Impact Wrestling programming starts at 7:00 pm ET with BTI. Here’s the updated lineup:

* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering

* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* Joe Doering vs. Heath

* Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone

* New Knockouts champs The IInspiration are in the IMPACT Zone

* BTI: VSK vs. Sam Beale

Tonight’s edition of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET will showcase the late Daffney Unger, aka Shannon Spruill.