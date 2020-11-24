Impact Wrestling Preview: Swann vs. Shamrock Title Match, Ethan Page vs. A Mystery Opponent

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST. For tonight’s card, Ken Shamrock will challenge Rich Swann for the Impact World title. Also, Ethan Page has to face “a phenomenal opponent” of The Good Brothers’ choosing in order to earn a tag team title rematch for The North.

Tonight’s IMPACT! will also be streamed live on Twitch. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock

* Knockouts Tag Title Tournament continues

* Johnny Swinger faces Wrestler’s Court on suspicion of shooting John E. Bravo

* Ethan Page vs. ‘A Phenomenal Opponent’

Following tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be a new episode of Impact in 60. This week’s Impact in 60 will showcase the Lockdown event.