wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Swann vs. Shamrock Title Match, Ethan Page vs. A Mystery Opponent
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST. For tonight’s card, Ken Shamrock will challenge Rich Swann for the Impact World title. Also, Ethan Page has to face “a phenomenal opponent” of The Good Brothers’ choosing in order to earn a tag team title rematch for The North.
Tonight’s IMPACT! will also be streamed live on Twitch. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock
* Knockouts Tag Title Tournament continues
* Johnny Swinger faces Wrestler’s Court on suspicion of shooting John E. Bravo
* Ethan Page vs. ‘A Phenomenal Opponent’
Following tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be a new episode of Impact in 60. This week’s Impact in 60 will showcase the Lockdown event.
More Trending Stories
- Former Knockouts Champion Set To Make Impact Wrestling Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Car Stunt In Triple H vs. Steve Austin Match At Survivor Series 2000, Why He’s Not A Fan Of Stunts In Wrestling
- Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character