wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Updated Lineup, Kenny Omega Featured on Impact in 60
July 22, 2021
– Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Programming will begin at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling programming:
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Decay (c) vs. Fire ‘N’ Flava
* Brian Myers, Sam Beale & Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona, Jake Something & Chelsea Green
* FinJuice vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
* Jay White to appear
* Mickie James to appear
* Before The Impact: Petey Williams & Trey Miguel to team up.
Tonight’s Impact in 60 will showcase the Best of Kenny Omega at 10:00 pm ET.
