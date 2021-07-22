wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview: Updated Lineup, Kenny Omega Featured on Impact in 60

July 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Jay White

– Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Programming will begin at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling programming:

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Decay (c) vs. Fire ‘N’ Flava
* Brian Myers, Sam Beale & Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona, Jake Something & Chelsea Green
* FinJuice vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
* Jay White to appear
* Mickie James to appear
* Before The Impact: Petey Williams & Trey Miguel to team up.

Tonight’s Impact in 60 will showcase the Best of Kenny Omega at 10:00 pm ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading