Impact Wrestling Pulls LAX From December EVOLVE Events
November 27, 2018 | Posted by
EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky announced today that Impact Wrestling has pulled LAX from the December EVOLVE events. They were scheduled for the following matches…
* The Street Profits vs. LAX vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff
* Darby Allin & The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & LAX
Impact Wrestling has pulled LAX off the 12/15 & 16 dates. Working on replacements now. I was just informed. Our apologies to the fans.
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 27, 2018