Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Pulls LAX From December EVOLVE Events

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
lax impact wrestling

EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky announced today that Impact Wrestling has pulled LAX from the December EVOLVE events. They were scheduled for the following matches…

* The Street Profits vs. LAX vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff
* Darby Allin & The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & LAX

article topics :

EVOLVE, Impact Wrestling, LAX, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading