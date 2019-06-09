wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Management Not Happy With Pursuit Error, Post Slammiversary TV Plan, More
PWInsider is reporting the following Impact Wrestling news and notes.
* Impact Wrestling management was said to be “pulling their hair out” over Pursuit airing the wrong episode of Impact last night.
* Impact will not be taping TV in Texas after Slammiversary. Instead they will be airing a documentary-style episode of Impact looking at the fallout from the show. The next Impact TV taping is July 19th and 20th in Windsor, Ontario.
* Bull James, The Blue Meanie, and Roadkill are all backstage at tonight’s special.
* Scott D’Amore, along with D’Lo Brown and Tommy Dreamer, are running tonight’s Impact special as Ed Nordholm is not at the show and Don Callis is headed to Japan.
