wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling to Help Raise Money for ODB for Upcoming Shows

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ODB Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling announced this week that the upcoming TV tapings on November 7 and 8 in New York City will donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to help ODB, who lost her food truck business after her truck burned down earlier this year. You can check out the announcement below.

Additionally, fans can donate to the IndieGoGo campaign to help raise money for ODB to get her food truck business back up and running again RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, ODB, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading