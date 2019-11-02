wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling to Help Raise Money for ODB for Upcoming Shows
– Impact Wrestling announced this week that the upcoming TV tapings on November 7 and 8 in New York City will donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to help ODB, who lost her food truck business after her truck burned down earlier this year. You can check out the announcement below.
Additionally, fans can donate to the IndieGoGo campaign to help raise money for ODB to get her food truck business back up and running again RIGHT HERE.
November 7th and 8th at Melrose Ballroom in New York will be @TheODBBAM appreciation nights!
100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward ODB's fundraising efforts for a new Food Truck!
Titanium Tickets: https://t.co/o9hHkkHD39
General Admission: https://t.co/TLayRQFQ4l pic.twitter.com/YdfL7nVTUg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 2, 2019
