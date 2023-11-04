Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience For This Week

The rating and viewership numbers are out for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 77,000 viewers, per Sports TV Ratings. The numbers for last week’s episode of Impact has not been reported, which likely means that they were off the top 150 cable originals of the week. The most recent numbers were for the October 19th episode which had a 0.01 demo rating and audience of 77,000 viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.016 demo rating and 126,000 in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.027 demo rating and 107,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.