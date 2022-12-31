wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience for Best Of 2022 Episode
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling closed out 2022 with a Best Of episode, and the rating & audience are online. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 89,000 viewers. While the numbers for last week’s episode have yet to be released, thus week’s show was steady in the demo rating and up 3.5% from the December 15th episode’s 0.01 and 86,000 viewers.
Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
With the caveat that again, last week’s numbers are not yet available, Impact averaged a 0.025 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in 2020, down 24.8% and 12.2% from the 2021 average of a 0.034 demo rating and 119,000 viewers.
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE’s Interest In Dragon Lee Prior To Signing, How Much Money He’ll Make
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
- Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite