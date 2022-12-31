Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience for Best Of 2022 Episode

Impact Wrestling closed out 2022 with a Best Of episode, and the rating & audience are online. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 89,000 viewers. While the numbers for last week’s episode have yet to be released, thus week’s show was steady in the demo rating and up 3.5% from the December 15th episode’s 0.01 and 86,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

With the caveat that again, last week’s numbers are not yet available, Impact averaged a 0.025 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in 2020, down 24.8% and 12.2% from the 2021 average of a 0.034 demo rating and 119,000 viewers.