Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience Tick Down From Last Week

Impact Wrestling saw a minor drop in ratings and viewership from last week as it heads into tonight’s Against All Odds. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 100,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 7.4% from the previous week’s 0.04 demo rating and 108,000 viewers.

The demo rating drop marked the first time in three weeks that the show didn’t hit its usual upper-level mark of a 0.04, matching the 0.03 last landed on June 9th. Meanwhile, the total viewership was the lowest since the April 7th episode had 87,000 viewers. Impact ranked #122 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with Jersey Shore topping the night for cable at a 0.21 demo rating and 408,000 viewers. The top-rated show on all of television was on Univision, where Mi Fortuna Es Amarte hit a 0.56 demo rating. The English-language broadcast networks all had reruns throughout prime time.

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2021 to date, compared to a 0.041 demo rating and 136,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.