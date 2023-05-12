Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience For This Week

The rating and viewership numbers are out for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 115,000 viewers. The numbers for the last two episodes of Impact have not been reported, which means that they were off the top 150 cable originals of the week and likely below this week’s numbers. The most recent numbers were for the April 20th episode which had a 0.03 demo rating and audience of 133,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #148 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The day was lead by the 7:40 PM ET NBA Playoff game TNT, which had a 2.14 demo rating and 6.199 million viewers. The 10:11 PM ET NBA Playoff game on TNT scored a 1.64 demo rating and 4.530 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 102,000 in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.03 demo rating and 114,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.