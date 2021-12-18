Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience Tick Down

The rating and audience for this week’s Impact Wrestling slipped a bit from last week’s numbers. Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.02 rating and 71,000 viewers, down a tick and 21% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 90,000 viewers.

The rating was steady with the 0.02 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the November 25th episode’s 48,000 viewers. Per Showbuzz Daily, the show did not rank in the top 150 cable originals of the night.

Impact is averaging a 0.038 demo rating and 121,000 viewers to date in 2021, compared to a 0.032 demo rating and 155,500 viewers in the same time period of 2020.