Impact Wrestling Rating & Audience Tick Up From Thanksgiving, NJPW Viewership Rises

Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV both saw predictable rebounds in viewership this week from their Thanksgiving episodes, with Impact’s rating rising as well. Thursday’s episode of Impact scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, up a tick and 13.9% from the Thanksgiving episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 65,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was still under that episode’s 109,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, NJPW on AXS TV had a 0.00 demo rating (3,000 viewers in the demo) and 58,000 total viewers, even with last week’s demo and up 41.5% from the Thanksgiving episode’s 41,000. Again, both were still below the 0.01 demo rating and 64,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Impact is averaging a 0.026 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.035 demo rating and 122,000 for the same time period in 2021. NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.09 demo rating and 53,000 viewers in 2022, its first year.