Impact Wrestling Rating Bounces Back From Thanksgiving Low

This week’s Impact Wrestling saw an expected ratings rebound from last week’s Thanksgiving low episode. Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 96,000 viewers, double last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 48,000 viewers. The numbers are even with and down a bit from the 0.02 demo rating and 129,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night. The show is averaging a 0.038 demo rating and 122,000 viewers in 2021 to date, compared to a 0.031 demo rating and 154,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.