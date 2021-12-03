wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Rating Bounces Back From Thanksgiving Low

This week’s Impact Wrestling saw an expected ratings rebound from last week’s Thanksgiving low episode. Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 96,000 viewers, double last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 48,000 viewers. The numbers are even with and down a bit from the 0.02 demo rating and 129,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night. The show is averaging a 0.038 demo rating and 122,000 viewers in 2021 to date, compared to a 0.031 demo rating and 154,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.

