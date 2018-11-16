Impact Wrestling Rating Dives to All-Time Low, Viewership Down

– It was not good news for Impact Wrestling on Friday, as this week’s ratings dropped to an all-time low. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.01 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 101,000 viewers. The rating dropped a staggering 0.04, down 80%, from last week’s 0.05. Meanwhile, the viewership was also down heavily, off 19% from last week’s 125,000. The previous ratings low was a 0.02 on December 14th of last year, while the audience was the lowest since the October 25th episode had 98,000.

There’s no obvious answer for why Impact took such a heavy hit, as there wasn’t anything that did a huge jump in the ratings compared to last week. However, with Impact’s comparatively low ratings it is very possible that something rising an average amount could have took a serious toll. For example, this week’s Thursday Night Football was up 0.3 from a 4.7 to a 5.0, which could have contributed (especially considering the similar demographics).

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.