Impact Wrestling Rating Down, Viewership Hits Four-Month Low

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling took a downward tick in the ratings, with the audience sinking to a four-month low. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 92,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 29.8% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and 131,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest since the July 7th episode had a 0.02, while the audience was the worst for the show since the April 7th episode did 89,000 viewers. The show didn’t rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The pre-season NFL game on ESPN won the night with a 0.68 demo rating and 2.647 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.039 demo rating and 131,000 viewers in the same time period for 2021.