Impact Wrestling Rating Down, Viewership Up For Best of 2021 Part Two

The final Impact Wrestling episode of 2021, part two of a “Best Of” special, saw a dip in ratings but a rise in viewers. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.01 demo rating and 82,000 viewers, down a tick and up 3.8% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 79,000 viewers for the first part.

The demo rating was tied with the March 30th episode for the lowest of 2021, and even with the final Impact episode of 2020. The audience was the best since the December 9th episode had 90,000 viewers.

Impact averaged a 0.037 demo rating and 119,000 viewers in 2021, up 15.76% and down 22.69% respectively from the 2020 averages of a 0.032 demo rating and 154,000 viewers.