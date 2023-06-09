Impact Wrestling Rating Down, Viewership Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating tick down from the previous week, while the audience was up. Thursday’s show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 137,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and up 8.7% respectively from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 127,000.

Impact ranked #129 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with TNT’s Stanley Cup Finals game leading cable at a 0.51 demo rating and 1.679 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.