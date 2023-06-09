wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating Down, Viewership Up From Last Week
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating tick down from the previous week, while the audience was up. Thursday’s show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 137,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and up 8.7% respectively from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 127,000.
Impact ranked #129 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with TNT’s Stanley Cup Finals game leading cable at a 0.51 demo rating and 1.679 million viewers.
Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.
