Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling took a slight dip in the ratings, while viewership rose. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.03 in the 18 – 49 rating per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and 125,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a notch and up 15.7% from the previous week’s 0.04 demo rating and audience of 108,000.

The demo rating was still above the 0.02 from two weeks ago, while the overall viewership was the best since the March 31st episode brought in 149,000 viewers. Impact ranked #116 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA Playoffs dominating as has been the case. The 9:39 PM game on ESPN scored a 1.6 demo rating with 4.529 million viewers while the 7:10 PM game had a 1.25 and 3.737 million.

Impact has averaged a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.042 demo rating and 144,000 for the same time period in 2021.