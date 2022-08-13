Impact Wrestling Rating Holds Even, Viewership Hits Five-Month High

Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold steady ahead of tonight’s Impact Emergence, with the viewership hitting a five-month high. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 131,000 viewers, even with and up 13.9% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers.

This week marks the fifth straight episode of Impact to hit that demo rating, while the audience was the best since the March 31st episode had 149,000 viewers. The episode came one day before tonight’s Impact Emergence event on Impact! Plus. The show ranked #131 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the NFL preseason game on NFL Network winning the night at a 0.41 demo rating and 1.509 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.039 demo rating and 132,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.