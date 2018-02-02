Impact Wrestling Rating Even, Viewership Inches Up

The rating for this week’s Impact Wrestling stayed steady with last week, while viewership was up a tiny amount. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 319,000 viewers. Those numbers are even with and up 3% from last week’s 0.07 and 310,000 viewers. The audience continued Impact’s run of 0.07 ratings that have lasted most of the year so far, while the audience was the best since the August 17th episode had 320,000.

Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. NBA games on TNT ruled the night, with the Thunder vs. Nuggets game taking #1 at a 0.57 and 1.341 million viewers.