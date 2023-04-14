Impact Wrestling Rating Stays Even, Viewership Slightly Down

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held steady, with the viewership down just a touch. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 115,000 viewers, even with and down 1.7% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and audience of 115,000 viewers. The demo has been even the past two weeks, with the total viewership was the best (outside last week) since the January 19th episode also had 115,000.

Impact ranked #139 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The day was lead by Jersey Show: Family Vacation on MTV (0.23 demo rating/423,000 viewers).

Impact is averaging a 0.016 demo rating and 98,000 in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.