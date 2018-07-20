Impact Wrestling Rating Down Heading Into Slammiversary

– The rating for this week’s episode for Impact Wrestling was down as the company heads into Slammiversary. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 275,000 viewers. Those numbers were down 25% and 3% from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and 284,000. The numbers were the low point for the show since the June 28th episode, which had a 0.06 and an audience of 254,000.

Impact ranked #125 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Bravo’s Southern Charm won the night on cable with a 0.59 demo rating and 1.477 million viewers.