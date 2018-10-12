Impact Wrestling Rating Hits 2018 Low, Viewership Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling hit a low point for 2018, while viewership was down as well. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 183,000 viewers, which is down a tick and 4% from last week’s 0.05 and 190,000 viewers. It was the lowest rating for a new episode since the December 14th, 2017 episode had a 0.02 demo rating and 161,000 viewers.

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NFL won the night in NFL Network with a 1.09 demo rating and 2.976 million viewers.