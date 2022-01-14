Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Five-Week High

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the best rating since early December. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday night’s show drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 111,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 6.7% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 104,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the highest for the show since the December 9th episode also had a 0.03, while the audience was the best for the show since the November 18th episode’s 129,000.

Impact is averaging a 0.025 demo rating and 108,000 viewers in 2022 thus far, down from a 0.045 demo rating and 161,000 for the first two weeks of 2021.