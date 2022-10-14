Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Nine-Week High, Viewership Up

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling did its highest rating in over two months, while viewership was also up from last week. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 94,000 viewers, up by two ticks and 5.6% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 89,000 viewers. The demo rating was the highest for the show since the August 11th episode also hit a 0.03. Meanwhile, the audience was up from last week but still down from the 100,000 viewers for two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #148 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The MLB playoffs game on TBS won the night with a 0.58 demo rating and 2.707 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.028 demo rating and 109,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.037 demo rating and 127,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.