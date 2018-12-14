Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Timeslot High, Viewership Up

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling hit a new high point for the show’s latest timeslot. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 140,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 21% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 116,000 viewers, and both represent highs for the show since it moved to 10 PM ET on October 25th. The last time that the rating hit a 0.05 was on October 4th.

Impact ranked #145 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.