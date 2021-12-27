Impact Wrestling Rating Holds, Viewership Ticks Up

The rating for last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held steady with the previous week, while viewership was slightly up. Last Thursday’s Best of 2021 Part 1 episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 79,000 viewers, even with and up 11% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 71,000 viewers.

Both numbers were still down from the 0.03 and 90,000 from the December 9th episode, though the show held better that last year’s Best Of 2020 special which had dropped a tick and 25% from the previous week.

Impact is averaging a 0.037 demo rating and 120,000 viewers for 2021 to date, up and down respectively from a 0.032 demo rating and 155,000 viewers at the same point in 2020.