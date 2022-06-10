Impact Wrestling Rating Holds, Viewership Up Slightly

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the ratings hold steady from last week, with viewership ticking upward. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 121,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and up 4.3% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers. The demo rating fits in with Impact’s average for the last few weeks (as well as the year), while the audience was still down from the 125,000 viewers for two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #115 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The night was won between both broadcast and cable by the NHL conference finals on ESPN, which scored a 0.82 demo rating and 2.480 million viewers. Most of the other top spots went to the various networks’ coverage (both on cable and the broadcast networks) of the January 6th hearings.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers in 2022 so far, compared to a 0.043 demo rating and 141,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.