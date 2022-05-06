Impact Wrestling Rating Jumps, Viewership Stable

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the ratings hit a three-week high, while viewership was stable from last week. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 108,000 viewers for the final episode before this weekend’s Under Siege, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston.

Those numbers are double and up 0.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 107,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the April 15th episode also hit a 0.04, while the overall audience was still down from recent weeks outside of last week’s numbers. Thursday had the benefit of not having any NBA Playoff games, though the NHL Playoffs did take their place to top the ratings with a two games, the first registering a 0.35 demo rating and 1.003 million viewers and the second garnering a 0.33 and 793,000 viewers. Impact ranked #101 for cable originals on Thursday per Showbuzz Daily.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.042 demo rating and 146,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.