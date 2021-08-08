Impact Wrestling Rating Jumps, Viewership Ticks Down

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling jumped back up to the norm, while viewership slipped a touch. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s show brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 103,000 viewers. The demo rating doubled from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and hit the show’s upper range of their typical number, while the audience was the lowest since the July 1st episode hit a low of 69,000 due to a program guide error.

Impact is averaging a 0.045 demo rating for the year to date and 132,000 viewers, up from a 0.03 demo rating and down from 157,500 from the same time period last year.