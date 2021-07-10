Impact Wrestling Rating Rebounds To Best Number In Four Weeks

Impact Wrestling bounced back from last week’s ratings low to hit its best numbers in four weeks. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 120,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 100% and 73.9% from last week’s abnormally low 0.02 demo rating and 69,000 viewers. There were reports that last week’s episode had issues showing up in cable guides, which may be the reason for the mega-dip last week.

Impact’s demo rating and audience were the best numbers for the show since the June 10th episode had a 0.05 demo rating and 124,000 viewers. Impact is averaging a 0.047 demo rating and 136,000 viewers in 2021 to date, which are up from a 0.3 demo rating and down from 157,000 viewers on average over the same time period in 2020.