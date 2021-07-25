Impact Wrestling Rating Rebounds, Viewership Slightly Down

The rating for last week’s Impact Wrestling rebounded from the previous week’s dip, while the audience was slightly down. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday’s show on AXS TV drew a 0.04 demo rating and 104,000 viewers, up 100% and down 4.6% from the July 15th episode’s 0.02 demo rating and 109,000.

The demo rating matches the 0.04 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the anomalous 69,000 for the July 1st episode which was reportedly marred by the show not properly showing up in cable listings. Impact is averaging a 0.046 demo rating and 134,000 viewers for 2021 to date, up from a 0.03 demo rating and down from 157,000 viewers on average for the same time period in 2020.