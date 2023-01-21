Impact Wrestling Rating Rises, Audience Hits Five-Month High

This week’s Impact Wrestling saw a nice increase off last week’s Hard to Kill PPV, with the rating and audience both up. Thursday’s show drew a 0.02 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 115,000 viewers, up a tick and 42% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 81,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the December 22nd episode also had a 0.02, while the audience was the highest since the August 11th episode drew 131,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #148 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Weekly. The top show for the night on cable was the Warriors vs. Celtics NBA came on TNT with a 0.77 demo rating and 2.439 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.013 demo rating and 99,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.027 demo rating and 114,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.