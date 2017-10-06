Impact Wrestling Rating Slips, Viewership Down

– This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling went down a notch in the ratings, with viewership slipping as well. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.05. The total audience for the episode was 251,000, off 5% from last week’s 264,000. The demo rating back to the same number the show has had since late August. Meanwhile, the viewership was the lowest since the September 14th episode had 239,000.

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.