wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating Slips After Against All Odds, Viewership Rises
The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was down following last week’s Against All Odds, though the overall viewership was up. Last night’s show drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 119,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and up 19% respectively from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 100,000.
The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the April 29th episode drew a 0.02, while the audience was the highest since the June 9th episode had 121,000 viewers. Impact did not rank in the top 150 cable originals, per Showbuzz Daily.
Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.041 demo rating and 136,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.
More Trending Stories
- Details on PPV Buys and Google Interest For WWE Money in the Bank
- Alexa Bliss On Embracing Her Dark Alexa Character, Her Reaction To Online Criticism From Fans
- Sasha Banks & Naomi Remove ‘WWE Superstar’ From Social Media Bios
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW