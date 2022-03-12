Impact Wrestling Rating Slips, Viewership Hits Three-Month Low

Impact Wrestling saw a drop in both ratings and viewership this week, with the audience hitting a three-month low. Thursday’s episode scored a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 94,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down a tick and 28.2% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 131,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the same as two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the Decenber 9th, 2021 episode had 90,000 viewers. The drop came as the NBA game between the New Jersey Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on TNT scored a 0.91 demo rating and 2.493 million viewers, a significant jump from the previous Thursday’s NBA game which had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.375 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 120,000 viewers for 2022 to date, down from a 0.43 demo rating and 163,000 for the same time period in 2021.