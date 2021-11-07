Impact Wrestling Rating Slips, Viewership Up

Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw a tick down in the ratings, while viewership rose. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 118,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. That’s down a tick from last week’s 0.03 demo rating but up 18% from the previous week’s 100,000 viewers. The rating matched the 0.02 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the best since the September 2nd episode drew a total audience of 126,000.

Impact did not rank among the top 150 cable originals for the night. In 2021, the show is averaging a 0.04 demo rating and 125,000 viewers, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 154,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.