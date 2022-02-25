Impact Wrestling Rating Stable, Viewership Slightly Up

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held steady in the ratings, while the audience was up a touch from last week. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.03 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 111,000 viewers, even with and up 1.8% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 109,000.

This week makes the third week in a row that Impact stayed at that ratings number, which ranked it at #141 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Cable news coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated the night on FOX News and CNN, which combined to hold every spot in the top 18 between the two networks.

To date, Impact has averaged a 0.03 demo rating and 122,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.045 demo rating and 167,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.