Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Audience Ticks Down

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held even in the ratings again, even as the total audience hit a nearly four-month low. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 96,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and down 10.3% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and 107,000 viewers.

The numbers marked the third straight week the show had a 0.03 demo rating, while the audience was the lowest point for the show since the April 7th episode brought in 89,000 viewers. Impact ranked #147 among cable originals for the night courtesy of Showbuzz Daily, with Discovery’s Shark House topping the night at a 0.25 demo rating and 784,000 viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2021, compared to a 0.039 demo rating and 133,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.