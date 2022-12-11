Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Audience Up From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold even, while the total audience hit a three-week high. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 107,000 viewers, even with and up 44.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 74,000 viewers.

The demo rating matched the high end of what the show has been doing since late October, while the audience for the show was the best since the November 17th episode had 109,000 viewers. Impact ranked #140 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with A&E’s The First 48 winning the night at a 0.22 and 822,000 viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.026 demo rating and 105,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.035 demo rating and 122,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.