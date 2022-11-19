Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Audience Up From Last Week

Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold steady while the audience was up from the previous week. Thursday’s show drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 109,000 viewers, even with and up 16% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 94,000 viewers.

The demo rating was up from the 0.01 two weeks ago on November 3rd, while the audience was the best for the show since the August 25th episode had 111,000 viewers. Impact ranked #140 among cable originals for the night.

Impact is averaging a 0.027 demo rating and 107,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.036 demo rating and 124,500 viewers for the same time period in 2021.