Impact Wrestling Rating Steady From Previous Week, Audience Down

Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating hold steady from the previous week, while the audience slipped a bit. Thursday’s show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 121,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and down 18.9% respectively from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and audience of 149,000. The total audience was still up from the 111,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact is averaging a 0.017 demo rating and 107,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.031 demo rating and 114,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.