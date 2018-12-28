Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Up

– The rating for Impact Wrestling’s “Best of 2018” part two held steady in the ratings, while viewership ticked up. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 120,000 viewers. Those numbers are even and up 3% respectively from last week’s 0.04 and 116,000. Both numbers were still down from the 0.05 and 140,000 from two weeks ago, but it must be noted that this was a “Best Of” retrospective which is always a lower-rated show than original content.

Impact ranked #118 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.