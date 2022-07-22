Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Down Slightly

Impact Wrestling held even in the ratings with this week’s episode, while the audience dipped slightly. Thursday night’s show scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 107,000 viewers, even with and down 6.1% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 114,000 viewers. The total audience was the lowest since the June 30th episode brought in 100,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #137 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. CNN’s coverage of the January 6th hearings won the night with a 0.42 demo rating and 3.177 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.04 demo rating and 133,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.