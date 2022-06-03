wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Down Slightly From Last Week
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the rating hold steady from last week, while the viewership nosed down. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 116,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are steady with and down 7.2% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 125,000. The audience was the lowest number for the show since the May 5th episode drew 108,000.
Impact ranked #120 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NHL playoffs lead cable for the night with a 0.47 demo rating and 1.472 million viewers, while the NBA Finals dominated the night among all shows with a 2.6 demo rating and 8.13 million viewers.
Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.042 demo rating and 142,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.
