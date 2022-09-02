Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Eases

Impact Wrestling saw its ratings hold even this week, while the overall viewership was down a bit. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 104,000 viewers. Those numbers are even with and down 6.3% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 111,000 viewers. This week marked the third straight week at a 0.02 for the show, while last night’s audience was still above the 92,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked at #146 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily. The college football game on ESPN dominated the night with a 1.01 demo rating and 3.152 million viewers; college football on FOX had was #2 among all TV with a 0.82 demo rating and 3.512 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 113,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.039 demo rating and 130,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.