Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Edges Up

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was even with last week, while viewership was slightly up. Thursday night’s episode, the last at its current time slot, brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 189,000 viewers. Those numbers are steady with and up 3% from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 183,000 viewers.

The steady hold isn’t bad news…until you consider that this was the post-Bound For Glory show, and that the 0.04 point is the lowest of 2018 for Impact. Things are not bound to look much better next week, when the show moves to 10 PM ET.

Impact ranked #148 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The Major League Baseball ALCS won the night on ESPN with a 1.59 demo rating and 6.523 million viewers.