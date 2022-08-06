Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Hits Four-Week High

This week’s Impact Wrestling stayed even in the ratings, while the total audience hit a four-week high spot. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 115,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and up 19.8% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 96,000 viewers.

Thursday night’s show marked the fourth straight episode (and five of the last six) to hit that demo rating mark, which has been the norm for the show in 2022. Meanwhile, the viewership was the highest since the July 7th episode had 119,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #123 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The night was won on cable by FOX News’ The Five with a 0.23 demo rating and 3.3 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.031 demo rating and 114,000 viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.039 demo rating and 132,000 viewers at the same point in 2021.