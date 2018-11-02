Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Rebounds

– Impact Wrestling held steady in the second week of their new timeslot, while the audience was up. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.04 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 105,000 viewers, even with and up 7% from last week’s 0.04 and 98,000 viewers. Obviously, the viewership was still well below the last episode in their earlier timeslot two weeks ago, where it had 189,000 viewers, though the rating was steady there as well.

Impact ranked #147 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. #1 went to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with a 0.76 and 1.256 million viewers.